Kelowna Mounties investigate toddler's sudden death inside home

RCMP are investigating the sudden death of a toddler over the weekend inside a home in downtown Kelowna.

In a statement Monday, Mounties said they were notified around 1 p.m. on Sunday that an 18-month-old boy had died inside a residence in the 1300 block of Richter Street.

The police said officers found the child unresponsive when they arrived.

"The B.C. Ambulance Service and Kelowna Fire were called and attended the scene; however, the child was deceased," Kelowna RCMP spokesperson Const. Mike Della-Paolera said in a news release.

"These files are always difficult for every first responder, and our investigators are committed to making this investigation the priority that it should be," said Della-Paolera.

Police say the RCMP Kelowna Serious Crime Unit is investigating the death with the support of Kelowna Investigative Services, the B.C. Coroners Service and the Ministry of Child and Family Development.

RCMP said the investigation is in its early stages, and police would not be commenting further.