A 38-year-old man has died in hospital after he was stabbed at the intersection of Harvey Avenue and Gordon Drive in Kelowna, B.C., on Monday night.

Police say they were called to the major intersection just east of the city's downtown at 8:45 p.m. PT, after several people called 911.

The victim was taken to hospital but did not survive.

Police say they have a 22-year-old suspect in custody as the investigation continues.

Highway 97 was closed Monday night as police investigated but all lanes were reopened shortly after midnight.