Kelowna SPCA condemns kitten abuse, asks for help with care

The B.C. SPCA is asking for the public's help in caring for a seven-week old kitten called Ivy suffering from severe injures after a witness observed her being thrown from a moving car on an Okanagan highway.

Sean Hogan, manager of the SPCA centre in Kelowna, says an animal lover travelling to Lake Country on June 4 saw a car ahead slow down, roll down a window, and toss a tiny black bundle onto the shoulder of the highway.

The rescuer took the crying kitten and rushed her to an emergency animal clinic.

Veterinarians immediately administered painkillers. The SPCA says the impact was so severe that the kitten's tail skin was almost completely removed, forcing vets to amputate it. One of her legs was also fractured, requiring further surgery.



"Ivy is a fighter and survivor," Hogan said. "She has made great progress in a few days and though she's a bit wobbly, she's started to move around a bit more now that she's no longer in pain."



Hogan said the SPCA didn't receive enough information to launch an investigation into animal cruelty in the case.

During this COVID-19 pandemic animal shelters and adoption groups have seen a surge in pet adoption, and abandonment, as people deal with stress.

"I think the best of people even in the worst circumstances," Hogan said. "I just really wish that this person would have reached out to us so we could have helped the kitten more [before] all this injury and trauma."

The B.C. SPCA operates a provincial hotline to report animals in distress at 1-855-622-7722.

Abused kitten Ivy is a "fighter and survivor" say SPCA staff, and will be available for adoption after recovering from surgery. (BC SPCA / handout)

The company Petsecure has pledged to match all donations to SPCA for Ivy's medical care, up to $3,500.



The SPCA says the kitten's rehabilitation will take time, but she should have a normal life once recovered.

Hogan says seven weeks is a "golden age" of socialization and development for cats, the time when kittens have just opened their eyes, and begin exploring the surrounding world.



"She loves to play with string toys and is eager for the attention from staff," Hogan said.



Once Ivy recovers from surgeries, she will be available for adoption in about six to eight weeks' time.