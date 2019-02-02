Kelowna shooting leaves man critically injured, police say

Police in Kelowna are investigating a Thursday night shooting that left one man critically wounded.

Kelowna RCMP, in a Friday afternoon statement, said officers were called to a home in the 1900 block of Baron Road around 9:30 p.m. PT on Jan. 31.

They say they found an unconscious 41-year-old man in cardiac arrest and another man and a woman, who knew the victim, performing chest compressions on him.

The man had suffered life-threatening injuries from a gunshot and was taken to hospital in critical condition, police said, and underwent emergency surgery.

RCMP spokesperson Jesse O'Donaghey said in an email the victim remains in critical condition.

"It is early on in the investigation, however police do not believe that the general public is at any risk," he said.

Investigators are seeking witnesses and evidence about the incident. No arrests have been made.