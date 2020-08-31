1 dead, 1 injured after shooting in Kelowna

RCMP are investigating a shooting in Kelowna, B.C., that left one man dead and another hurt.

Officers were called around noon Sunday after a man took himself to Kelowna General Hospital with an apparent gunshot wound. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

A dead man was found inside the injured man's vehicle, according to RCMP.

"The victim has indicated that the shooting occurred in the McCulloch area and officers are canvassing the area searching for evidence," RCMP Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy said in the statement. "The investigation is still in its early stages and officers will be in the area for an undetermined period of time."

A statement said no further information would be released. Anyone who witnessed or who has information about the shooting is asked to contact Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous.