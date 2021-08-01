2 men sent to hospital after targeted shooting in Kelowna

A man is in hospital with life-threatening injuries and another has been released from hospital after a targeted shooting in Kelowna, B.C., Saturday night.

Police say they responded to reports of shots fired at Pandosy Street and KLO Road just before 7:00 p.m. When officers arrived, they found two men suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

A 25-year-old resident of Surrey, B.C., is still in hospital with life-threatening injuries. West Kelowna resident Kyle Gianis, 37, was also transported to hospital but has since been released.

RCMP say they believe this was a targeted attack, and Gianis is known to law enforcement.

"Because of his criminal activities and associates, Mr. Gianis poses a threat to our community and the public in general," Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy said in a statement.

In 2007, Glanis's house was shot at 14 times in one night.

RCMP say they found what they believe was an undetonated explosive device at the scene of the shooting, and they expect the area to be closed for a while until crews can assess the device. (Winston Szeto/CBC News)

While on scene on Saturday, RCMP discovered what they believed to be an undetonated explosive device.

"Police immediately cordoned off the area. It will remain closed until officers with the RCMP Explosives Disposal Unit have safely dealt with the device," Noseworthy said.

The area may be closed for some time, Noseworthy said, because the Explosives Disposal Unit has to travel to Kelowna to respond.

No arrests have been made. Police say witnesses spotted a male driver fleeing the scene in a silver SUV.

Those with information on the incident are urged to contact Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300. Those who would like to remain anonymous can reach Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or www.crimestoppers.net.