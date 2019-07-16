Kelowna to reignite debate around social housing project after thousands object

Kelowna city councillors may reconsider an approved, but controversial, B.C. Housing project after thousands of people signed a petition opposing the development.

The 49-unit supportive housing building to be developed in Kelowna's Rutland neighbourhood was initially granted approval in June. The debate will be reignited at council on Wednesday.

"I believe it to be a positive step for the community in light of the feedback that we have received over the last few weeks," Mayor Colin Basran said in council during Monday's announcement of the upcoming meeting.

"That is still well within the reconsideration period to allow further conversations to be had."

Kelowna leaders have asked B.C.'s housing minister to pause the project until those conversations are completed.

New residents of the housing complex, slated for construction on McCurdy Road, would pay a few hundred dollars in rent.

The project is proposed as a "wet facility," meaning residents will be allowed to use drugs in their rooms. They'll have 24-hour support services on hand and other opportunities to access health services and drug treatment options, according to B.C. Housing.

The project has faced on-going criticism. People attending a B.C. Housing meeting in June outlined some of their concerns about the facility in sticky-notes as part of an information gathering exercise. (Brady Strachan / CBC)

Thousands oppose project

More than 14,000 people recently signed a petition expressing their concerns about the development. Nearly 13,000 of the petitioners are local residents.

Audra Boudreau, who helped lead the petition, says she's relieved Kelowna council is revisiting the project.

"I think it shows potential that they are actually listening," Boudreau said. "Perhaps they are finally getting it."

She highlighted concerns about the location of the proposed development, which she said is close to schools and facilities for seniors.

People in the neighbourhood also say they would prefer a no-drug policy.

Coun. Mohini Singh emphasized in council on Monday that, while the project isn't a done deal, it's not a guaranteed "no" either.

"I just wanted the public to know that this is not a delay tactic but an honest sincere effort in finding a compromise and something that is good for the entire community," said Singh.

The special council meeting will take place Wednesday at 4 p.m. in Kelowna's council chambers.