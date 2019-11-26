Kelowna to relocate homeless to parks outside downtown

The City of Kelowna has announced that it is opening up two parks for the homeless to set up overnight temporary shelters in the city's north end, after a growing tent city on Leon Avenue was deemed "too hazardous" by the city's fire department.

Police are on the scene downtown as they help people relocate to two city parks.

In a release issued Tuesday morning, the city says camping will be allowed at 565 Poplar Point Dr., near popular Knox Mountain, and at 551 Recreation Ave., starting Tuesday at 1 p.m. PT.

"Our primary concern with the current use of tents for overnight sheltering on Leon is safety related," said Kelowna Fire Chief Travis Whiting in an email statement.

"Specifically, the close grouping of the tents due to the rapid and surprising growth of people sheltering outside and highly combustible materials, and the observed use of unsafe heaters creating fire or carbon monoxide risk to the residents."

A tent city has been growing on the downtown street in the Okanagan city since the summer, prompting outrage from local businesses, some of whom say they were forced to close or relocate.

The city currently does not have enough shelter spaces or housing, so until it is able to find a location for a winter shelter, outdoor public spaces are being used for overnight shelter.