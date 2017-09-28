Kelowna RCMP warn of puppy fraud after residents conned out of cash

Kelowna RCMP are issuing a warning about puppy fraud after two residents were conned out of hundreds of dollars.

According to a written statement from police, West Kelowna mounties were contacted twice within a week by people who said they'd fallen victim to an online puppy purchasing scam.

The people said they'd been duped out of a combined $1,800 as they tried to buy a puppy.

"In each of the cases the victim agreed to e-transfer money, as a down payment towards an adorable puppy they found advertised in online classified ads," said RCMP Cpl. Jesse O'Donaghey of the Kelowna Regional Detachment.

"Sadly our complainant's, who were expecting the animal to be delivered by courier, never did receive their puppy or see their money again."

RCMP said they encourage people to adopt animals in person and to do extensive research on online companies. They also warned against sending cash, money transfers, or money orders to buy pets.