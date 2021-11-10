Kelowna RCMP warn cannabis stores after armed robbery
Investigators ask for public's help in Sunday night holdup
The Kelowna RCMP is warning cannabis stores to be vigilant after a pair of armed masked robbers held up a downtown dispensary.
Investigators say a man and woman entered a cannabis store on Lawrence Avenue just before 11 p.m. Sunday night.
"The pair threatened the employee with a firearm and fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash and store merchandise," said Cpl. Tammy Lobb.
Responding frontline officers and a canine unit were unable to track the pair.
Police say this was a targeted crime, and are urging cannabis stores to review security measures and be vigilant.
The male suspect is described as a tall white man with a muscular build. He was wearing a dark grey Under Armour hoodie with black overalls, black gloves, and a half-face mask with a skull design.
The female suspect is described as a white woman of average height, small build, wearing an orange or faded red Lululemon hoodie with light blue jeans. She had shoulder-length frizzy red hair and black framed glasses. She was wearing black gloves and a light coloured half-face mask.
Police are asking the public for help in their investigation. Anyone with information can contact CrimeStoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 or leave a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net.