Kelowna RCMP warn cannabis stores after armed robbery

The Kelowna RCMP is warning cannabis stores to be vigilant after a pair of armed masked robbers held up a downtown dispensary.

Investigators say a man and woman entered a cannabis store on Lawrence Avenue just before 11 p.m. Sunday night.

"The pair threatened the employee with a firearm and fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash and store merchandise," said Cpl. Tammy Lobb.

Responding frontline officers and a canine unit were unable to track the pair.

Police say this was a targeted crime, and are urging cannabis stores to review security measures and be vigilant.

The male suspect is described as a tall white man with a muscular build. He was wearing a dark grey Under Armour hoodie with black overalls, black gloves, and a half-face mask with a skull design.

The female suspect is described as a white woman of average height, small build, wearing an orange or faded red Lululemon hoodie with light blue jeans. She had shoulder-length frizzy red hair and black framed glasses. She was wearing black gloves and a light coloured half-face mask.

Police are asking the public for help in their investigation. Anyone with information can contact CrimeStoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 or leave a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net.