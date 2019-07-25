Kelowna RCMP release video of arson suspect

Kelowna RCMP have released a video of an arson suspect who they say torched a car last month.

In a release, police say they were called to assist the Kelowna Fire Department with a car on fire off Pearson Road in the early hours of June 24, 2019. By the time police arrived, a red Mini Cooper was in flames.

In seized CCTV video, a suspect can be seen lighting an object on fire, which is then tossed inside the parked Mini Cooper, through its open passenger side door, police said.

The suspect is seen fleeing on foot.

"Someone in the community must recognize our arson suspect," Kelowna RCMP Corporal Jesse O'Donaghey said in the statement.

"The suspect, who may be recognizable to someone due to his clothing or stature, seems to carry himself in a unique and distinctive manner as he jogs away from the scene."

Police said the unidentified suspect is described as heavy set and approximately 6 feet tall. He was seen wearing a light-coloured hoodie, light coloured pants and a pair of dark running shoes at the time of the incident