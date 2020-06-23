Surveillance video shows RCMP officer dragging student, stepping on her head after wellness check

A video has emerged showing a Kelowna RCMP officer dragging a female student down a hallway and stepping on her head after a wellness check at the student's apartment.

The surveillance video is part of a civil lawsuit filed by UBC-Okanagan nursing student Mona Wang filed in B.C. Supreme Court against RCMP Cpl. Lacy Browning alleging physical and emotional abuse.

None of the allegations have been proven in court and Browning denies that she assaulted Wang. The Mountie claims she used reasonable force to subdue Wang after she became combative inside her apartment.

In the notice of claim, Wang says she was experiencing mental distress on the evening of Jan. 20, 2020 and her boyfriend called the RCMP requesting a wellness check.

The lawsuit claims Browning found Wang lying on her apartment's bathroom floor and did not provide medical assistance.

Wang said she was not able to stand on her own when Browning demanded she get up.

"Browning preceded to assault the plaintiff by stepping on the plaintiff's arm," the lawsuit states.

"Browning kicked the plaintiff in the stomach while the plaintiff was lying on the bathroom floor semi-conscious."

According to the lawsuit, Browning handcuffed Wang and then dragged her out of the suite, down a hallway toward the floor's elevator while punching her in the face.

The officer took Wang into custody without telling her why she was being detained and transported her to the Kelowna General Hospital, according to the civil claim.

Wang claims she suffered cuts, swelling and bruising from the alleged mistreatment.

"As a direct, foreseeable and proximate result of Browning's reckless and unlawful actions, the plaintiff has suffered emotional distress, humiliation, shame and embarrassment, psychological and emotional trauma," the lawsuit states.

WATCH | Surveillance footage from the apartment block hallway and lobby:

RCMP officer drags student down a hallway and then steps on her head after detaining the woman during a wellness check. 1:37

This month, the court ordered the apartment building where Wang lived at the time of the incident provide surveillance video depicting the incident.

Wang's lawyer Michael Patterson provided the video to CBC News.

The video does not depict what happened in Wang's apartment, but shows Browning dragging the student down the hallway and then into the building's lobby as other people are coming in and out of the building.

Wang is lying on the floor in pants and a bra and not moving.

At one point, when Wang lifts her head, Browning steps down on her head, forcing it back to the floor.

Browning later grabs Wang's hair and lifts her head and shoulders up off the ground.

Force was 'reasonable and necessary,' officer says

Browning has filed a legal response to the allegations, denying she used more force than was necessary to subdue Wang and take her into custody.

In her statement, Browning claims Wang had a history of suicide attempts and when she arrived at the apartment she found the student lying on the bathroom floor with empty bottles of pills and an empty wine bottle near her.

Browning says Wang was holding a box-cutting knife in one hand and had cuts on her arm and chest.

After she removed the knife, Browning claims the student was initially unresponsive but then combative, and started yelling that she wanted to be killed.

"The defendant Browning then struck the plaintiff several times with an open palm, which subdued the plaintiff sufficiently for the defendant Browning to successfully handcuff the plaintiff," the legal response states.

"The limited use of force by the defendant Browning was no more than was reasonable and necessary in the circumstances to both direct compliance as well as protect the plaintiff from further harm."

Browning claims she detained Wang under the Mental Health Act, took her out of the apartment and to a police car outside, and she was taken to hospital.

RCMP spokesperson Staff Sgt. Janelle Shoihet said in an email the police force is "committed to reviewing the materials and the allegations as it relations to the police officers actions to determine what steps need to be taken."