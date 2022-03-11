Kelowna RCMP officer charged with obstruction following sexting allegations

A Kelowna RCMP officer has been criminally charged following allegations of sexting a victim of domestic violence four years ago.

On Thursday, the B.C. Prosecution Service announced two charges of obstruction of justice against Const. Sean Eckland, who was the lead investigator on a domestic assault case in Lake Country in April 2018.

Eckland was suspended at the time and RCMP spokesperson Sgt. Janelle Shoihet says he remains suspended with pay while a code of conduct investigation is underway. The texting allegations have not been proven.

"The charges are in connection with the officer's involvement as an investigator following an allegation of intimate partner violence," said the B.C. Prosecution Service in a statement.

The agency adds that the charges were approved by an experienced Crown counsel with no connection to the officer.

Eckland's first court appearance is scheduled for April 4 in Kelowna provincial court.

Kelowna Mounties have been beset by allegations of sexual misconduct in the past.

Former RCMP officer Brian Burkett quit in 2017 following allegations that he pursued sexual relationships with seven women while on duty.

Burkett pleaded guilty to one charge of breach of trust last June and received a nine-month conditional sentence, which allowed him to serve his sentence in Alberta where he lives.

The prosecution service says it has no further comments on Eckland's case as it is now before the court.