Kelowna RCMP officer seriously injured in stabbing

An RCMP officer in Kelowna, B.C., suffered serious injuries after being stabbed early Sunday.

An officer responding to a disturbance in the 1000 block of Ellis Street shortly after 12:15 a.m. PT called for assistance after suffering a stab wound, RCMP said.

Multiple officers arrived and the suspect was arrested.

Both the injured officer and the suspect were sent to Kelowna General Hospital. Police said the officer suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries while the suspect 's injuries are non-life-threatening.

Kelowna RCMP Insp. Adam MacIntosh said the incident highlights the risks officers face on the job.

"I am grateful for the incredible work they did in supporting each other and responding to this event," he said in a statement. "Our thoughts remain with the officer and their family."

RCMP said the area around Ellis St. had since reopened to the public.