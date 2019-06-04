Kelowna RCMP officer and K-9 partner injured in crash with semi-trailer
A Kelowna RCMP constable is in hospital with serious injuries after the unmarked vehicle he was driving collided with a semi-trailer on Hwy 33 near Loseth Drive.
Truck driver was treated for non-life-threatening injuries
A Kelowna RCMP constable is in hospital with serious injuries after the unmarked vehicle he was driving collided with a semi-trailer on Hwy 33 near Loseth Drive.
The officer, who works in the police dog unit, was responding to a priority call at the time of the accident.
His K-9 partner was also in the vehicle. The dog has since been transported to a local veterinarian clinic to be examined.
Cpl. Jesse O'Donaghey with the Kelowna RCMP says the investigation is still in its early stages.
He says firefighters had to use the jaws of life to safely remove the officer from the vehicle.
The driver of the semi was treated for non-life-threatening injuries on the scene.
Witnesses are asked to contact Kelowna RCMP.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.