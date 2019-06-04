Kelowna RCMP officer and K-9 partner injured in crash with semi-trailer

A Kelowna RCMP constable is in hospital with serious injuries after the unmarked vehicle he was driving collided with a semi-trailer on Hwy 33 near Loseth Drive.

The officer, who works in the police dog unit, was responding to a priority call at the time of the accident.

His K-9 partner was also in the vehicle. The dog has since been transported to a local veterinarian clinic to be examined.

Cpl. Jesse O'Donaghey with the Kelowna RCMP says the investigation is still in its early stages.

He says firefighters had to use the jaws of life to safely remove the officer from the vehicle.

The driver of the semi was treated for non-life-threatening injuries on the scene.

Witnesses are asked to contact Kelowna RCMP.