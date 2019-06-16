Kelowna RCMP look for getaway car used in alleged stabbing

Kelowna RCMP are asking for the public's help finding a stolen sedan used as a getaway car in an alleged stabbing on Friday.

Police say at 9:13 p.m. in the 1000 block of Wilson Road, first responders found a victim bleeding from an apparent knife wound.

Bystanders were providing first aid to the victim, a Kelowna man in his twenties.

He was then treated on scene by paramedics before being taken to hospital for further care of his non-life threatening injuries.

Two suspects

The RCMP say they're searching for two suspects, both men, who were associated with a stolen white 2013 4-door Dodge Dart sedan, with the licence plate GX209E.

Both suspects were described as wearing shorts and T-shirts. One of them is said to be Asian, heavyset, and balding.

"Anyone who spots the Dodge Dart abandoned or mobile on our roadways is urged not to not approach it and call 911 immediately," said Cpl. Jesse O'Donaghey.

O'Donaghey said police believe this was not a random attack, and call it an isolated incident.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has additional information is asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 or call Crime Stoppers anonymously.

