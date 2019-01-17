Kelowna RCMP looking for key witness after elderly woman badly beaten

West Kelowna RCMP are asking that the person who they believed witnessed an assault on an elderly woman that left her seriously injured give them a call.

According to a written statement from police, on April 29 just after 8:30 p.m. they received a 911 call from someone saying they'd found a seriously injured woman alone in the bush near Bear Lake Forest Service Road and Westside Road.

The 79-year-old woman was in "desperate need of medical attention," according to the statement. Police say she sustained "serious bodily injuries" as a result of the attack and was rushed to hospital by ambulance.

"Our preliminary investigation has revealed that the elderly woman was the victim of an alleged assault carried out by an individual who was well known to her," Cpl. Jesse O'Donaghey, a spokesman for the Kelowna RCMP, said in the statement.

Suspect in custody

Police have since identified and arrested a 60-year-old Kelowna man.

They said they believe the victim was driven to a remote area in her own vehicle, a grey 2005 Nissan X-Trail with B.C. licence plates FM590J, from her residence inside the Westview Village Mobile Home Park located in the 1900-block of Highway 97 in West Kelowna.

Police are looking for a person who encountered the suspect and victim along the way.

"We have reason to believe that the suspect reassured the stranger that he was taking the injured elderly victim to hospital for care," said O'Donaghey in the statement, adding they believe the person was concerned for the elderly woman.

RCMP are asking that the person who encountered the victim come forward and speak with police.

Anyone with any additional information is asked to contact the West Kelowna RCMP General Investigation Section at 250-768-2880, or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or by leaving a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net.