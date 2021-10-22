Police investigating homicide after man's body found in Kelowna home: RCMP

Mounties are investigating what they say is a homicide after a man was found dead in a home in Kelowna, B.C.

RCMP said they were called to a single-family home in the 600-block of Bechard Road around 7 a.m. PT Monday, where they discovered the body.

They said a 54-year-old female suspect was arrested Tuesday and released without charge, but was subsequently apprehended in hospital under B.C.'s Mental Health Act.

The woman has since been released from the hospital, police say.

Kelowna RCMP Supt. Kara Triance said the deceased and the suspect lived together in the house, and neither of them were known to police.

Triance says the suspect was detained in hospital for public safety reasons. She didn't elaborate on the woman's mental health condition.

"Leaving individuals at large in our community … is a very frustrating situation to be in," Triance said in a news conference Thursday.

"[We] increasingly deal with people at large in our society who have complex and concurrent mental health or criminal matters that are affecting the way that we can keep our community safe."

RCMP say it'll take three weeks for the serious crimes unit to complete the investigation. The B.C. Coroners Service is also investigating the man's death.

Police are urging anyone with knowledge about the incident to contact them at 250-762-3300.