Kelowna RCMP find body on flooded property near creek where woman went missing

Kelowna RCMP have found a body on a flooded property near the Mission Creek, the same overflowing waterway scoured by police, search and rescue crews searching for a woman missing since June 14.

But police told CBC News the victim has still not been identified, and could not confirm whether or not it was Chelsea Cardno, who went missing during flooding 10 days ago.

"We can't confirm whether it's her or not," said spokesperson Const. Michael Della-Paolera in a phone interview Friday evening. "That will be up the B.C. Coroners Service to confirm the identity of the person."

He said coroners had arrived on the scene Friday evening. Cardno's family had been notified, however, he said.

A farmer who owns the land made the tragic discovery around 5 p.m. on Friday, he said, near the 3600 block of Berard Road, which is beside the Mission Creek.

The landowner found the body while inspecting his field for flood damage, he said.

Police asked people to stay away from the scene out of respect for Cardno's family and the investigation.

Cardno, 31, was last seen the morning of June 14. Her truck was found near the overflowing creek. Her German shepherd J.J. is also missing.

A spokesperson for her family could not be reached by time of publication.

Chelsea Cardno is seen with her German shepherd J.J. She is described as standing 4'11" tall and weighing 49 kilograms. She was last seen wearing a blue or grey cap, bright red puffy jacket, sweatpants, and black army boots. (Kelowna RCMP)

The search for her had to be suspended several times because of dangerously swift and high water levels, and the risk of collapsing banks.

"The RCMP have been searching continuously since's she's gone missing," Della-Paolera said. "I'd like to thank our partners with the Central Okanagan Search and Rescue who searched as hard as they could when it was safe to do so."

Family members of Cardno also spent days searching the area from a safe distance. But the search was eventually called off.

On a Facebook page set up by her family to co-ordinate searches, Cardno's mother Diane posted her thanks to all supporters on Wednesday.

"Coming together for just one single goal, to find Chelsea and J.J. and bring them home has been incredible," the post said. "The number of people that came out to search was overwhelming. It really does take your community coming together to make things happen and for that I will be forever grateful."