Kelowna's new RCMP commander wants to forge new community partnerships and build public trust

Just five days into her new role as officer in charge (OIC) of the RCMP detachment in Kelowna, B.C., Supt. Kara Triance is promising a new vision of leadership focused on forging community partnerships, establishing high expectations of professional conduct within her ranks and making sure the citizens of Kelowna feel safe in their community.

Triance comes to a detachment and a police force in Kelowna that has been in the news for the wrong reasons in recent years, with multiple allegations of police officer misconduct, criticism over how the detachment has handled sexual assault complaints and a recently reported spike in crime in the city.

In a sit-down interview with CBC News, Triance said she wants to gain the public's trust which she believes will come by providing police officers at the detachment with the proper coaching, supervision and mentorship in order to make sure that they have the "readiness to do their jobs."

"For me, the most important areas that I want to focus on this year and my vision for Kelowna is that citizens feel safe here — that they feel able to come forward and report crimes to the police and be able to know that we are strategically deploying our resources to the areas of highest crime and utmost importance," Triance said.

Triance brings to the position 20 years of experience in policing, having worked for the RCMP in detachments throughout British Columbia, including Richmond, Bella Bella, Victoria and, most recently, the Sea to Sky detachment where she was the officer in charge.

In coming to Kelowna, Triance is returning to the community she was born and raised in.

24 per cent increase in crime

One of her first challenges is tackling a surge in crime in the Okanagan city. A recent Statistics Canada study found Kelowna with a 24 per cent increase in crime from 2018 to 2019, the fastest growing crime rate in the country.

"I'm hopeful that as I start my command and my position here that my ability to listen and to hear from people about how this crime is impacting them allows me to effectively engage my teams and pour into the internal investment of my teams exactly what they need for their training tools, resources and readiness for their job," she said.

Supt. Kara Triance, the Kelowna RCMP's new commander, blames much of the increase in the overall crime rate on non-violent crime in Kelowna and its surrounding communities. (Winston Szeto/CBC)

'High expectations of professionalism and accountably'

Triance also takes over command of the detachment in a year that has seen multiple allegations of police brutality, including the case of an officer caught on surveillance camera dragging a nursing student down a hallway and stepping on her head during a wellness check.

Triance said she hopes to improve the culture at the Kelowna RCMP detachment with a strong focus on professional conduct.

"Our community needs to know that I take issues of conduct extremely seriously," she said.

"I set the bar very high for my police officers. I have high expectations of professionalism and accountability and integrity in everything that they do."

As for restoring public trust, Triance said that will come through the police work officers at her detachment do going forward.

Her philosophy toward policing revolves heavily around building partnerships with community stakeholders and working with them.

"We are just going to be one piece in a complex puzzle that solves the problems that we have and the better that we are at working with our partnerships and dealing with things upstream, the less that we are having to deal with them when people are in crisis or trauma."