Kelowna RCMP and B.C. Coroners Service probe fatal drowning in Okanagan Lake

Kelowna RCMP and the B.C. Coroners Service are investigating the drowning of a teenage boy in Okanagan Lake.

Emergency crews responded to the Gellatly Bay area just before 1 a.m. on Saturday following a 911 call reporting a drowning.

Police say a 15-year-old boy had reportedly jumped from a wharf into the lake and failed to resurface.

First responders from West Kelowna found the teen and pulled him from the water before administering CPR.

He was rushed to hospital, but couldn't be saved.

"Despite the best efforts of everyone involved, the 15-year-old boy could not be resuscitated and passed away in hospital," said Kelowna RCMP spokesman Cpl. Jesse O'Donaghey.

"RCMP Victim Services are providing support to the witnesses and the victim's family. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the boy's loved ones during this difficult time."

Police say the B.C. Coroners Service is investigating the youth's sudden death.

Due to privacy concerns for the deceased the RCMP say they, along with the coroners service, will not be providing any further information.