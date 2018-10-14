Kelowna RCMP alert public after "seemingly random" assault

Kelowna RCMP are warning the public following a "seemingly random" late night assault.

Friday evening, just before midnight, RCMP received a report of a woman who was assaulted by a man near Elliot Avenue and Richter Street.

Police say the unknown man followed the woman for several blocks, speaking to her along the way. Then he allegedly started chasing the woman, tackled and dragged her onto a property.

The woman resisted the attack, managed to free herself and run away.

A passing motorist saw the suspect chasing the woman and stopped to help, giving her a ride to a nearby RCMP detachment.

"RCMP credit the woman for her strong will," said RCMP Cpl. Jesse O'Donaghey.

"Remarkably, the victim in this incident sustained only minor physical injuries."

Kelowna RCMP say they recovered this skateboard from the scene of the alleged attack. (Kelowna RCMP)

Police say the suspect is described as Caucasian or possibly part Filipino, in his early 20's, with a medium build and shoulder-length black-brown hair.

He was last seen wearing black or dark-coloured clothing, and riding a skateboard, which was located nearby the scene.

"We are … asking the public to review any video surveillance footage they may have along Lawrence Avenue, as well as Richter Street to Cadder Avenue and contact investigators if they locate anything of interest," said Cpl. O'Donaghey.

Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP general investigation section at 250-762-3300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

