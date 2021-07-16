RCMP investigating after racist rant outside Kelowna vaccine clinic caught on video

The RCMP are investigating an incident at a vaccine clinic in Kelowna, B.C., after video surfaced showing an anti-vaccine protestor unleashing a racist rant toward a security guard in a parking lot on Tuesday.

The video was taken by a reporter Cali Berry with iNFOnews who was covering a protest by about 10 people outside the Trinity Church Baptist Church where the vaccine clinic was being held.

One of the protestors, a man wearing a blue tank top, is seen shouting at a security guard, telling him to "go back to your country" as he records the interaction himself with a small video camera.

"You're disgusting. You're not a Canadian. Go back to India.... We don't want you here," the man yells during the exchange.

The video has been viewed by thousands of people with many calling out the behaviour seen in the video, including B.C. Premier John Horgan who called it "vile" and "racist."

Kelowna Mayor Colin Basran said he felt "angry, frustrated and disheartened for the security guard" when he saw the video.

"I would say that he did a great job and I hope he doesn't get discouraged because this is not the view of the majority of people who live in Kelowna, or in British Columbia or in Canada. This is just an isolated incident by someone who has a track record of behaving that way." Basran said.

This is vile, racist behaviour. If this is how you treat people, you are the problem. Racism is a scourge and we must stand together against it to build a better province.

The man delivering the racist tirade is one of a core group of people in Kelowna who have led protests against mask wearing, vaccines and restrictions meant to protect people against COVID-19.

In some of his many online videos he identifies himself by his first name, Bruce. CBC News has confirmed his full name but we are not identifying him because he has not been charged with a crime.

The Kelowna RCMP is also taking notice however, saying on Thursday investigators are looking into the incident.

"We are investigating this through the lens of willful promotion of hatred which is section 319 under the Criminal Code, and we are taking this very seriously " said Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy.

"This is, in no way, what the people of Kelowna or the Kelowna RCMP want to see in our community. It's not acceptable in any way."

The man on the receiving end of the abuse is Anmol Singh, a security guard with Paladin Security who only recently started working with the company.

When reached by CBC News on Thursday, Singh described the abuse as the worst he's experienced during the four years he has lived in Canada.

"These are things I felt were really painful," he said. "I was totally upset all day, all night. I couldn't sleep."

Singh says many people have contacted him online with messages of support, which he appreciates.

"It's overwhelming. I have never had this experience in the past," he Singh. "I am getting support from all over, so it makes me feel good about it."

In a written statement a spokesperson for Paladin Security said Singh "displayed professionalism, courage and calmness in a very distressing situation, and we will be recognizing his actions and outstanding service."

