Kelowna and Prince George libraries resume in-branch services

Libraries in both the Okanagan and Prince George have reopened their doors, but only a limited number of patrons are allowed inside and they're being asked not to stay too long.

Okanagan Regional Library branches have transitioned to the phase three of their pandemic restart plan called "Browse and Borrow," where the occupancy is limited to ensure physical distancing.

Branches in Lake Country, Oyamad, Vernon, and Westbank are still in phase two, which means buildings are closed but staff can set aside books for curbside pickup by patrons.

Library users are encouraged to leave soon after they've browsed and borrowed the books they want. (Okanagan Regional Library)

'Browse and Borrow' in Kelowna library

The Kelowna branch on Ellis Street currently allows a maximum of 50 patrons inside, where there are enhanced safety measures, which include plexiglass dividers.

"There's a spot for putting your books through. And we generally ask people to return their books to the bookshops on the outside of the building and not hand them to a staff member," said Chris Stephenson, head librarian of the Kelowna branch of Okanagan Regional Library, in an interview with CBC's Daybreak South.

Plexiglass barriers have been installed at service counters of Okanagan Regional Library's Kelowna location to ensure physical distance between staff and patrons. (Okanagan Regional Library)

Nechako branch of Prince George library reopens

Prince George Public Library has resumed in-branch service at its Nechako location only. Its downtown location is still closed for renovations but provides curbside pickup of holds.

Staff have configured the Nechako location to limit the amount of time patrons spend inside.

"We've removed seating and study spaces from the floor...to encourage users to come in and make a quick visit, borrow some items, use a computer and then leave, and allow other patrons to come in and access the services," said Paul Burry, library director of Prince George Public Library, in CBC's Daybreak North.

Resumed computer services and loan period extension

Burry said he's glad the Nechako branch is now open again to resume computer services for the community.

"There's a segment of our population that relies on access to the library to get access to computer services and the Internet, because they don't otherwise have access to those things without that support."

Officials in Kelowna are also asking patrons not to linger, but loans have been extended to four weeks and there is a temporary waiver of late fees.

"That's a nice surprise for some people. We want to take the pressure off. It's been a hard time for everyone, and we want people to come back and feel good about using their libraries in person again," said Stephenson.

