COVID-19 outbreak at Kelowna school climbs to 11 cases

Interior Health says six more people have tested positive for COVID-19 at Kelowna's École de l'Anse-au-sable — the site of B.C.'s first school outbreak — bringing the total to 11.

A total of 160 students and staff at the school have been self-isolating at home since Wednesday, when health officials declared an outbreak.

At the time, officials had found three cases. That number rose to five on Thursday and jumped to 11 on Friday.

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry confirmed both students and staff have tested positive.

The health authority shut down all classes Wednesday between pre-kindergarten and Grade 3 at the school, and ordered students and some staff to self-isolate for 14 days.

Students and staff were exposed Oct. 13, 14 and 15, according to Interior Health.

Interior Health's Dr. Kamran Golmohammadi, who is managing the school outbreak response, said it could still be a few days before all cases associated with the outbreak come to light, since it can take up to 14 days before symptoms appear.

Interior Health said it had no new details about the investigation to report as of Friday afternoon.