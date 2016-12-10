Kelowna, B.C., is a getting a new outdoor water park after the current one has been closed for the past two summers due to damage from flooding.

Scott Bushell, director of infrastructure development in the central Okanagan city, said high water levels during the 2017 floods covered the old park's underground pump room.

"It took some time to evaluate the full extent of the damage," said Bushell.

"The new infrastructure will live above grade. It's a lot more compact being a direct potable water source from the city water main to the features themselves."

The downtown water park, designed by local company Waterplay Solutions Corporation, will be nature themed, featuring misting grasses, a ladybug soaker, and dragonflies, he said.

Say it ain’t so, Ogopogo!!! Tough to watch as crews demolish this once fine Kelowna Ogopogo play structure in City Park during a revamp of the splash park. Apparently the climbing statue isn’t up to the conventional safety codes. Still sad to see ya go out this way, old fella.😢 <a href="https://t.co/3SFBOE5dUy">pic.twitter.com/3SFBOE5dUy</a> —@BradyStrachan

Ogopogo demolished

However, there's one missing feature that's created a lot of buzz on social media.

A cheery Ogopogo fashioned from concrete that's been swimming in a pool of blue paint in the park for 29 years is no more.

"It wasn't a decision that we took lightly, but so too are our decisions with kids and safety," said Bushell.

An excavator mounted with a jack hammer destroys the Ogopogo play structure in Kelowna's downtown water park because the city didn't think it would meet safety standards for the new park. (Brady Strachan/CBC)

Kids often climbed on it

"The safety standards have changed and the B.C. guidelines for pool design indicate that in spray pools, above-grade features should not be climbable," Bushell told Daybreak South host Chris Walker.

If they had kept the Ogopogo, they would have had challenges with permits, he said.

Planned summer opening

"I think that Kelowna residents appreciate that we're trying to make a betterment within the city park and it's a great initiative where we partnered with Waterplay to deliver new features," said Bushell.

"I think that once Kelowna residents have the opportunity to see the new park, experience the new park, they'll be pleased."

Construction is already underway, with an opening scheduled for this summer.