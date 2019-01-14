Kelowna man pleads guilty to murder of mother of two

Jay Sinclaire Thomson has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the death of Theresa Neville, a 27-year-old mother of two from Kelowna, B.C.

Thomson entered his plea Monday morning in Kelowna at the start of his trial at B.C. Supreme Court.

Neville's body was found in a home in the 300 block of Yates Road on June 18, 2013. Her two children, aged eight and 10, were found unharmed inside the house.

It would take another four years before Thomson was arrested and charged with the murder.