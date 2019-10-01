B.C. Liberal MLA Ben Stewart cleared in 'irregular donations' review

An independent office of the B.C. Legislature has cleared B.C. Liberal MLA Ben Stewart of any wrongdoing in a review of what the MLA himself called "irregular donations" under new election financing rules.

On Tuesday, Elections BC said its review of an issue brought forward by the Kelowna-West MLA is complete.

According to the investigative body, the matter involved a political contribution to the BC Liberal Party that was then reimbursed to the contributor by the party. Its review found no evidence that the political contribution and subsequent reimbursement were made in contravention of the Election Act.

"We are happy to welcome Ben back to the BC Liberal Caucus and we thank him for taking the appropriate actions to ensure full co-operation with Elections BC," B.C. Liberal Party Leader Andrew Wilkinson said in a written statement Tuesday.

For his part, Stewart said he is looking forward to returning to the legislature this fall and thanked Elections BC for its thorough and timely review.

On Aug, 1, 2019, Stewart voluntarily left the B.C. Liberal caucus after Elections BC began looking into political contributions to the party, saying he would step back while officials reviewed a request he sent them.