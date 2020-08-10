RCMP concerned for well-being of missing 14-year-old Kelowna girl seen with unknown man

The Kelowna RCMP is asking for the public's help locating a missing 14-year-old Kelowna girl seen in surveillance video in the company of an unidentified man.

Reina Hodgins was last seen at her home on Aug. 9 at 12:30 p.m., and investigators believe she may have left her house riding a burgundy coloured mountain bike, according to the RCMP.

"We believe that she is in the Kelowna area and may be in the company of an adult male," said Const. Solana Paré.

"Police are concerned about her well-being, and her family reports that it is out of character for her to be out of touch for so long."

RCMP investigators are trying to determine how 14-year-old Reina Hodgins came into contact with an unidentified man seen in this photo (RCMP)

The RCMP has released photos taken from surveillance cameras showing Hodgins with an adult male standing at what appears to be a hotel check-in desk.

The man is believed to be driving a newer model white Ford Mustang convertible with a black soft top and no front licence plate, according to police.

Paré said investigators have not determined the circumstances of how the girl came into contact with the unknown man or whether she was abducted by him.

"Our investigation is still ongoing. We have multiple officers out in the community gathering information and if it does come to light that is what occurred, our release will be immediately updated to an amber alert," she said.

RCMP have released video stills showing 14-year-old Reina Hodgins in the company of an unknown adult male, who is believed to be driving a newer model Ford Mustang convertible. (RCMP)

Reina Hodgins is described as

A Caucasian female.

Five feet three inches tall.

Slim build.

Dark brown, shoulder-length hair

Last seen wearing pink shorts, dark shirt and red frame glasses carrying a black-and-white polka dot backpack but presumed to have changed to a grey T-shirt and black bicycle shorts

Paré said investigators are working closely with the teen's family to locate her and they are asking anyone who may have seen her or has information about the man or his vehicle to contact the Kelowna RCMP detachment at 250-762-3000.