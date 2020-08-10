Missing 14-year-old girl found safe, Kelowna RCMP looking for man she was with

A 14-year-old Kelowna girl who went missing on Aug. 9, has been located by citizens in a neighbouring community, according to the RCMP.

On Monday morning RCMP put out plea for help from the public to locate the girl after she disappeared from her home the day before.

Police released photos taken from surveillance video that showed the teen in the company of an unidentified man. Officers said they were concerned about the girl's well-being.

RCMP investigators in Kelowna are looking for the man driving this newer model Ford Mustang convertible with no front licence plate. (RCMP)

The man was believed to be driving a newer model white Ford Mustang convertible with a soft top and no front licence plate, according to the RCMP.

Just before 4 p.m. PT on Monday, police confirmed the teen had been located and is safe.

"Officers are still looking to speak with the unidentified man seen with the youth in video surveillance photos," said Cst. Solana Paré.

"Anyone with information on the unidentified man or vehicle is asked to contact police."

People with information about the man are asked to call the Kelowna RCMP detachment at 250-762-3300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.