Missing 14-year-old girl found safe, Kelowna RCMP looking for man she was with
RCMP investigators say they want to speak with driver of white Ford Mustang convertible who was seen with teen
A 14-year-old Kelowna girl who went missing on Aug. 9, has been located by citizens in a neighbouring community, according to the RCMP.
On Monday morning RCMP put out plea for help from the public to locate the girl after she disappeared from her home the day before.
Police released photos taken from surveillance video that showed the teen in the company of an unidentified man. Officers said they were concerned about the girl's well-being.
The man was believed to be driving a newer model white Ford Mustang convertible with a soft top and no front licence plate, according to the RCMP.
Just before 4 p.m. PT on Monday, police confirmed the teen had been located and is safe.
"Officers are still looking to speak with the unidentified man seen with the youth in video surveillance photos," said Cst. Solana Paré.
"Anyone with information on the unidentified man or vehicle is asked to contact police."
People with information about the man are asked to call the Kelowna RCMP detachment at 250-762-3300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.