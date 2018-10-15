Kelowna mayoral candidates outline their visions for the city in all-candidate forum

Incumbent mayor Colin Basran's leadership was both criticized and praised at an election debate co-hosted by CBC Kelowna and the University of British Columbia Okanagan on Monday.

The debate between Basran and fellow mayoral candidates Tom Dyas, Bobby Kennedy and Bob Schewe also focused on the issues of homelessness and inclusiveness.

Dyas came out swinging, telling the audience he decided to run for office to seize hold of what he called "a directionless ship," and accused incumbent Basran of not listening to the concerns of everyday citizens.

"I have heard continuously that people have been trying to voice to the mayor, to our city, their concerns. They are not being heard," he said.

Candidate Bob Schewe, a retired bylaw officer, also criticized Basran's leadership.

"We want to turn around some of the major policies and priorities of city hall, which have taken us down the wrong road," Schewe said.

A plan for homelessness

Basran defended his mayoral record, stating the city has seen strong economic and social growth.

"We have one of the strongest economies in the country, and we are tackling homelessness," said Basran, citing city council's 'Journey Home' strategy that helps find supportive housing for vulnerable citizens.

Dyas pitched the idea of developing land outside the city into a ranch for the homeless with housing and supportive services.

"They will feel safer and we will still be able to establish transportation for them to get them back to the appointments and anything else that they have in the downtown core."

Kennedy seconded the idea but suggesting locating it in a vacant field across from Kelowna's Orchard Park shopping centre.

"We are going to get shipping containers. We are going to put solar panels on them and make this place energy efficient. But you can also farm this [land] too," he said.

The debate also raised the subject of making Kelowna a more inclusive city, with candidates agreeing on the importance of inclusivity​ in the city.