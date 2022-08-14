1 man dead after fight outside Kelowna nightclub, say RCMP

One man is dead after a fight broke out Friday night near a nightclub in downtown Kelowna, B.C., according to the RCMP.

Police say several people were involved in the fight, which started around 11 p.m. near the Friends of Dorothy Lounge on Lawrence Avenue. The fight left one man injured and lying on the ground. Another man was seen running from the area.

The injured man was rushed to Kelowna General Hospital, but later died of his injuries. It's unclear what the nature of his injuries was.

"We have identified a number of individuals in the area who witnessed the altercation. Investigators would like to speak with them," Insp. Beth McAndie said in a statement.

No one has been arrested. Police say they don't believe the suspect and victim knew each other.

Anyone with more information on the homicide is asked to call Kelowna RCMP at 250-470-6236.