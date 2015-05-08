Hidden camera found in winery washroom, Kelowna man arrested

A Kelowna, B.C., winery employee could be facing charges of voyeurism after police found a hidden camera inside a washroom at the winery.

Kelowna RCMP were called to Summerhill Pyramid Winery Friday after a witness reported seeing what they believed was a small camera concealed inside a staff washroom.

A man, who police say is from Kelowna, was arrested Friday at the winery but has not been identified yet, as the investigation into the breadth of possible charges continues.

"Evidence has been seized in relation to this offence and once it has been properly processed, RCMP will be able to determine how many victims may be involved and further charges could be forwarded," said Const. Lesley Smith with Kelowna RCMP.

The CEO for Summerhill Pyramid Winery said the employee has been fired and the company is communicating the news with its employees in person and in letter form.

Parents notified

"I am just going to be calling parents of underage staff members as well today," said Ezra Cipes, CEO of the winery.

Cipes said the company did a sweep of the winery and found no other cameras, and because of that, there is no danger to the public.

"We hope people care about us through this situation and don't point a finger at us," he said.

RCMP say they have released the male suspect. He is facing possible charges of voyeurism and has an upcoming court date.