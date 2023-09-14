Kelowna transit advocates install makeshift bus stop bench

A group of Kelowna transit users frustrated by a lack of infrastructure at local bus stops took matters into their own hands last week by installing a makeshift bus bench.

Their goal is to make transit a bit more comfortable while they advocate for long-term solutions.

"It's tough to take the bus in Kelowna. It's a frustrating process. It's uncomfortable, it's hot, it's cold, it's wet, it's slow," said Kirstin Pulles, one of the founding members of the newly formed Okanagan Transit Alliance.

Placed at a bus stop located at Sumac Road East and Rutland Road North, the bench is just big enough for one or two people — if you're comfortable sitting close together.

Words stenciled onto the bench say: "This seating was not provided by the City of Kelowna" and "Join the Okanagan Transit Alliance to make a difference."

"We want to point out where the city is not stepping up and where they aren't providing what people need," said Pulles.

She says they have another bench they plan to place at another bus stop soon, and plans to make more in the future.

Pulles said the organization has met with B.C. Transit and the City of Kelowna to discuss improvements to local transit, but making changes is a long process.

In addition to improved bus stop infrastructure the group is also advocating for more frequent routes in the downtown core, free transit for those under the age of 18, and handyDART service seven days a week.

City prioritizes busier bus stops

Jerry Dombowsky, transit and programs manager at the City of Kelowna, says the city has an annual budget for adding infrastructure like bus benches, and prioritizes stops with high volumes of riders boarding.

"There are some stops that certainly wouldn't have benches or shelters that we will hopefully get to at some point," said Dombowsky.

He said the city has certain processes when placing new infrastructure to ensure it is placed entirely on public property and not intruding on private property and to make sure the structure is safe and will not cause injury.

"Kudos to them for thinking about increasing the amenities. Maybe there's a better way to go about it, by talking to us directly," said Dombowsky.

But Pulles says installing benches is an immediate solution while the group continues to advocate for long-term improvements.

Pulles says she has seen people using the bench since it was placed last week.

"People are just happy, I think, to see someone cares, and someone is out there doing something to try to make this ride that I'm taking every day a little bit better," she said.