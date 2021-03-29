Police identify Kelowna homicide victim a year after shooting in bid to further investigation

Police in Kelowna, B.C., have released the identity of a murder victim a year after his body was found inside a car in the city's Mission neighbourhood.

On Monday, RCMP identified the victim as Amanpreet Bal, 29, in an attempt to further their investigation.

Bal was found shot dead in the vehicle's front seat in the 300-block of Trumpeter Court just after midnight on March 24, 2020, a statement said.

He had recently moved to the Kelowna area from the Lower Mainland, and investigators believe his death was connected to ongoing criminal activity at that time, it said.

According to RCMP, neighbours had reported hearing gunshots earlier that night.

But one year later, no arrests have been made.

Any witnesses or anyone who has not yet spoken to police is asked to call the Kelowna RCMP Serious Crime Unit at 250-762-3300, or anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.