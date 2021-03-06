COVID-19 outbreak declared in unit of Kelowna General Hospital

A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared in one unit of the Kelowna General Hospital after a staff member and patient tested positive for the virus.

In a statement, Interior Health said the outbreak affects unit 5B at the hospital and there is no evidence the virus has transmitted to other areas of the hospital.

This outbreak is not linked to an ongoing outbreak on unit 4B, which was declared on Feb. 22, Interior Health said.

Outbreak control measures are in place and the hospital remains safe to visit for appointments and emergency care, the health authority added.

Patients and visitors are not required to get tested or self-isolate after visiting the hospital.

B.C. health officials announced a spike in new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, adding 634 to the tally over the last 24 hours. Another four people have died of the disease.

Interior Health to open call centre for vaccinations Monday

Interior Health says it will open its call centre on Monday for seniors looking to book COVID-19 vaccinations.

People aged 90 and up, as well as Indigenous people aged 65 and up, can call 1-877-740-7747 to book an appointment.

The call centre is open seven days per week, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Vaccinations will start as early as March 15.

B.C.'s largest ever vaccination campaign aims to vaccinate more than four million British Columbians against COVID-19 by September 2021.

In the past week, several factor have changed to quickly accelerate that timeline, including the province's decision to delay second doses of the vaccine until more first doses are administered.

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said everyone in the province could receive a first shot by early July, or even late June.

Click here to read more about the vaccines and how they will be distributed.

CBC British Columbia is hosting a town hall on March 10 to put your COVID-19 vaccine questions to expert guests, including Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry. You can find the details at cbc.ca/ourshot. Have a question about the vaccine, or the rollout plan in B.C.? Email us: bcasks@cbc.ca