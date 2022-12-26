Residents clear to return home after overnight building gas leak in West Kelowna

Residents of a West Kelowna apartment building who were evacuated overnight due to a gas leak have been permitted to return to their homes.

A building located on the 2400 block of Gosset Road had a leak, West Kelowna RCMP confirmed.

RCMP, local fire crews and emergency services were on the scene to assist in the evacuation of all residents, police said. The evacuated residents were asked to register with Emergency Social Services at the Westbank Lions Community Hall at 2466 Main Street.

As of 3 p.m. PT Monday, the West Kelowna Fire Department deemed the building safe for some residents to return. The fire department said suites that were not damaged by water can be re-occupied, however re-entry will require coordination with the building owner.

"This was an upsetting and very disruptive event for residence during the holiday season, but our incredible community came together to make sure everyone was taken care of," said Const. Mike Della-Paolera, media relations officer with the Kelowna RCMP.

"This is an isolated emergency effecting only the residence at this location and there is no risk to the surrounding neighbourhood," Della-Paolera said.

Members of the public not involved are asked to stay away from the area.