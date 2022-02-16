Air quality advisory issued for Kelowna as weather conditions trap smoke from large fire

UPDATE — Feb. 16, 2022, 12:30 p.m.: The Ministry of Environment has rescinded this warning.

Residents of Kelowna, B.C., are under an air quality advisory due to smoke from a large fire in the city that has become trapped by weather conditions.

Environment Canada issued the advisory Wednesday due to elevated pollution levels in the central Okanagan Valley.

It says a large structural fire combined with an atmospheric inversion has created conditions where smoke and particulates have been trapped in the valley near ground level.

The federal weather agency does not identify the source of the blaze, but its advisory comes after the Blue Heights Business Complex on Highway 97 caught fire around 2 a.m. PT Tuesday, requiring the full mobilization of the city's fire department.

Environment Canada warns that pregnant women, infants, and older adults, as well as individuals with respiratory infections such as COVID-19 and chronic conditions such as asthma, COPD, heart disease and diabetes should be particularly cautious of the polluted air.

Staying indoors is recommended and anyone experiencing symptoms such as continuing eye or throat irritation, chest discomfort, shortness of breath, coughing or wheezing, is advised to speak with a health-care professional.

According to a press release from the City of Kelowna, all available firefighting personnel were called to the large fire Tuesday morning. The response included 47 firefighters, five engines, two ladder trucks, a rescue unit, a command unit and a safety unit.

Damage to the building, which is in a commercial area with several car dealerships, was extensive and the smoke was significant, the release said.

A nearby Lexus dealership was also affected by water damage from attempts to douse the blaze.

No injuries were reported.

Almost 50 firefighters responded to a severe fire at the Blue Heights Business Complex in the Rutland neighbourhood of Kelowna on Tuesday morning. (Kelowna Professional Fire Fighters Association/Facebook)

At this time the cause of the fire is unknown and the fire is being investigated by the Kelowna Fire Department.

Environment Canada said the air quality advisory will remain in place until weather conditions change.

For up-to-date weather information and alerts, visit the agency's website.