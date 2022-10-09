Mounties investigating after fatal stabbing in downtown Kelowna, B.C.

A man was fatally stabbed after midnight on Sunday in downtown Kelowna, B.C., according to RCMP.

Kelowna RCMP say they were called to reports of a group of people fighting just before 12:45 a.m. near the 1300-block of Water Street, which is near a casino and a range of popular restaurants.

According to Mounties, the incident happened during an "altercation", though it's unclear who exactly was involved and how many people were there.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a 32-year-old man lying on a patch of grass. Another man was attempting to revive him.

However, despite the efforts of the man and emergency responders, the victim was pronounced dead.

"Kelowna RCMP Serious Crime Unit has taken the conduct of this investigation which is still in its infancy," said Cst. Mike Della-Paolera in a statement.

Anyone with further information, including dashcam video of Water Street around the time of the incident, is asked to call RCMP at 250-762-3300 and quote file number 2022-63746.