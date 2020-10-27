Emergency winter shelters prepare to open in downtown Kelowna

Local homelessness charities in Kelowna, B.C., are acting quickly to open two emergency winter shelters downtown earlier than last year before freezing temperatures return to the area.

Starting Monday, Metro Community will reopen the 39-bed Welcome Inn at 1265 Ellis St., while the brand new Doyle Avenue Shelter — housed in the Daily Courier's former office building at 550 Doyle Ave. — will offer around another 40 beds.

Temporary shelter spaces will be available 24/7 until March 31, according to nonprofit Central Okanagan Journey Home Society.

Gospel Mission is one of the nonprofits that has had to turn unhoused people away from its permanent shelter due to COVID-19 physical distancing requirements, even amid the frigid weather last week.

The new 30,000-sq. ft. Doyle Avenue Shelter, which includes facilities such as showers, toilets, hygiene centres and laundry rooms, should help address this, Gospel Mission executive director Carmen Rempel said.

"The spaces are actually incredible — big warehouse-type spaces where we can put in these pod units so that everybody is socially distanced," Rempel told Sarah Penton, host of CBC's Radio West.

The former office building of the Daily Courier is the site of Doyle Avenue Shelter, which is operated by charity Kelowna Gospel Mission. (Winston Szeto/CBC)

The Gospel Mission's permanent shelter on Leon Avenue will continue to accommodate 60 people, although that number is down from the 90 beds offered before the pandemic.

"In years past when the weather got cold, we would be throwing mats on the ground, we'd be shuffling bunk beds and every spare corner of space," Rempel said.

"But this year, because of COVID, we have a certain spacing that we have to provide between the beds, so I have a storage unit filled with mattresses and beds."

Rempel says both the Welcome Inn and Doyle Avenue emergency winter shelters won't reject guests who have substance use issues. The nonprofits will keep records to ensure people don't occupy spaces at both shelters.

Kelowna church Metro Community is reopening its Welcome Inn emergency winter shelter until next March. (Photo by Jason Siebenga)

Gospel Mission is hiring night-time staff for the Doyle Avenue Shelter, which is located in the former building of the Daily Courier newspaper.

The building is slated for demolition next spring. Mission Group, the property owner, plans to build a downtown extension of University of British Columbia's Okanagan campus on the site, as well as residential units and commercial offices.

There are at least 297 unhoused people in Kelowna, according to the latest report by the charitable Central Okanagan Foundation.