Unlike Vancouver, Kelowna won't urge Ottawa to decriminalize illicit drug possession

Kelowna, B.C., Mayor Colin Basran says for the time being, his city council won't follow Vancouver's lead and urge the federal government to decriminalize simple possession of illicit drugs.

Vancouver city officials and Health Canada have begun formal discussions on the city's plan to decriminalize the possession of small amounts of illicit drugs, after city council unanimously approved a motion in November to put the idea forward to Ottawa.

Basran says he can agree it's a good idea, but he thinks it's more a responsibility of the federal and provincial governments.

"We [Kelowna city council] would choose to focus on things that are within our control," the mayor told Chris Walker, the host of CBC's Daybreak South, on Tuesday.

Supporters of decriminalizing simple drug possession say it would redefine substance use is a health issue, reduce stigma toward it and help people find treatment services instead of being involved with police and the justice system.

"If we just support every single cause under the sun, it actually gives the provincial and federal governments a reason to not help us, because we're not very targeted or focused in terms of the things we're trying to do," Basran said.

Before Vancouver city council's motion, B.C. Premier John Horgan called on the federal government to amend Canada's Controlled Drugs and Substances Act, joining a growing number of officials and organizations in Canada, including police and prosecutors, calling for action.

Deaths caused by illicit drug toxicity reached an all-time high across B.C. last year, with Kelowna ranked in sixth position among major municipalities for the most deaths, according to the latest report by B.C. Coroners Service.

Patricia Bacon, executive director of the criminal justice non-profit group John Howard Society of Okanagan and Kootenay, says while it's within the federal and provincial jurisdictions to implement drug policies, municipalities could still make a firm stance on drug decriminalization.

"It helps advocates like the John Howard Society and other organizations that are working in the sector … to know that we have at the municipal level ... support for regulation and legislation that will make things better for people who use drugs," she said.

Kelowna Mayor Colin Basran says his city council has been working to provide a host of social services to address the underlying issues of illicit drug use. (facebook.com/colin.basran)

Basran says Kelowna has been working to provide a host of social services — including supportive housing, safe drug consumption sites and addiction treatment beds — to address the underlying issues that lead to illicit drug use and overdose deaths.

"At the end of the day, council can only have so many priorities," he said. "What really matters is getting people to help that they need."

