RCMP hunt suspect after potentially lethal explosive device found following Kelowna double shooting

RCMP have released video of a suspect after discovering a viable explosive device in the aftermath of a double shooting in Kelowna Saturday just before 7 p.m.

Police say the device was found near the intersection of Pandosy Street and K.L.O. Road after it was cordoned off for the investigation.

The suspect in the video is wearing light coloured pants and a light coloured sweatshirt with the hood pulled up. (Kelowna RCMP)

"We can now confirm this was a viable explosive," said Insp. Beth McAndie. Based on our examination, this device had the potential to cause significant damage to property and seriously injure members of the public that evening."

The RCMP Explosives Disposal Unit attended the following day and safely detonated the device at a secondary location, police said.

McAndie said its discovery marks a dramatic escalation in violence that put innocent members of the community in real danger.

"This is unacceptable to us, and we are doing everything in our power to identify the parties involved in this incident."

The shooting suspect was seen fleeing the area in a light coloured SUV.

A 25-year-old Surrey man remains in hospital with life-threatening injuries following the targeted shooting, and West Kelowna resident Kyle Gianis, 37, was transported to hospital but has since been released.

Scene of July 31 shooting at Pandosy Street and K.L.O. Road in Kelowna B.C. (Winston Szeto/CBC News)

RCMP say Gianis, who is one of the victims, is known to them.

"Because of his criminal activities and associates, Mr. Gianis poses a threat to our community and the public in general," Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy said in a statement.

In 2007, Gianis's house was shot at 14 times in one night.

As part of the ongoing investigation, Kelowna RCMP are asking for any dashcam footage from vehicles driving on Pandosy Street from K.L.O. Road to Harvey Avenue between the hours of 6:20 p.m. and 7:10 p.m. on July 31.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or by leaving a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net