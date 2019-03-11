Hot dog! Kelowna pooch back at home after video captures it being led from yard
Police say they received many tips from the public to help sniff out the missing dog
Atlas the dog is homeward bound.
Kelowna RCMP, in a statement, said the pooch, allegedly stolen from his owner's father's backyard on Saturday, has been found and reunited with his worried family.
Video from a neighbour's security camera shows a woman leading the 18-month-old golden retriever from the backyard under the glow of streetlights in the Okanagan city.
That led to his family going public, pleading for tips about where he was taken.
Police said the dog was returned to his owner Wednesday afternoon.
"Over the past few days Kelowna RCMP have received numerous tips from the public and continued to follow up on a number of potential leads." Const. Lesley Smith said in a statement.
"While working closely with the complainant, our members were able to track down Atlas' location."
Police say their investigation is ongoing.
