Three people have died after a single-vehicle crash in Kelowna, B.C.

RCMP were called to the scene in the Lower Mission neighbourhood just after midnight.

Responding officers found the car — on Gordon Drive north of Cook Road — with extensive damage and three people inside, according to a statement.

All three were declared dead.

Gordon Drive is closed between Lexington Drive and Cook Road due to the severity of the collision. RCMP have asked drivers to avoid the area on Wednesday.

The BC Coroners Service is also investigating.