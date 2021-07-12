Crane collapses in downtown Kelowna

The RCMP in Kelowna, B.C., says emergency services are responding to an "industrial incident" at a construction site in the city's downtown, where a crane has collapsed into an adjacent building.

B.C. Emergency Health Services says as many as 10 people may be injured.

Ten Kelowna paramedic units are at the scene.

Police have set up a four-block perimeter and are evacuating the area around St. Paul Street, Doyle Avenue, Bertram Street and Bernard Avenue and are asking residents and drivers to stay away.

Police say power has been disrupted to much of the downtown core, and traffic is being rerouted away from the area.

More to come