B.C. health officials identify more areas of potential COVID-19 exposure in Kelowna

B.C. health officials have identified more locations in Kelowna where people may have been exposed to COVID-19 earlier this month.

On Sunday, Interior Health advised that anyone who visited these businesses during the following time frames is asked to monitor themselves and get tested if they develop any symptoms:

Cactus Club Cafe on Water Street, from July 3 to 6.

Pace Spin Studio on Harvey Avenue, on July 2, 4, 5, 7, 8 and 9.

These locations are in addition to two others announced the previous day.

On Saturday, Interior Health asked anyone who attended gatherings at the following businesses to self-isolate and monitor themselves closely for symptoms:

Discovery Bay Resort on Sunset Drive from July 1 to 5.

Boyce Gyro Beach Lodge on Lakeshore Drive on July 1.

While these locations have been identified as areas in which people may have been exposed to COVID-19, Interior Health is asking anyone who attended events in Kelowna's downtown and waterfront areas between June 25 and July 6 to monitor themselves closely for symptoms.

Eight people have tested positive for coronavirus after attending private parties and visiting local bars and restaurants during that time, Interior Health said.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, loss of sense of taste or smell, runny nose, fatigue, body aches, diarrhea, headache, sore throat, vomiting and red eyes.

Kelowna Mayor Colin Basran said he is "certainly concerned" about the situation.

"There was concern when we went to Phase 3 and started to open up our communities to visitors from the rest of the province and elsewhere that this could potentially happen," he said.

"Hopefully this is only occasionally that things like this are going to happen, but we also recognize the need to balance the fact that this is a health issue but it's also having devastating impacts to our economy as well."

Basran said the city will continue with Phase 3 but this serves as a reminder that people still need to be cautious and the spread of COVID-19 remains a reality.

"It is a concern and it is a reminder not only for our residents but for people visiting our community to please be responsible and take the proper precautions and listen to the advice of the medical health experts in your community or your province before you travel," he said.