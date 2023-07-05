Courthouse in Kelowna, B.C., evacuated due to undisclosed threat: RCMP
The courthouse in Kelowna, B.C., has been evacuated due to what RCMP say is an "unknown threat" to the building.
Police say they are investigating 'unknown threat' to building
Police say they received a call around 9:30 a.m. PT Wednesday about a possible threat to the Kelowna Law Courts on Water Street, in the downtown core of the Okanagan Valley city.
RCMP said they arrived and cleared the building around 9:40 a.m., and also closed the part of Water Street between Cawston Avenue and Doyle Avenue.
Police say they are investigating the threat and asking the public to avoid the closed-off area.
