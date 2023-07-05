Content
Courthouse in Kelowna, B.C., evacuated due to undisclosed threat: RCMP

The courthouse in Kelowna, B.C., has been evacuated due to what RCMP say is an "unknown threat" to the building.

A photo of the Kelowna courthouse and courthouse steps
The courthouse in Kelowna, B.C., was evacuated Wednesday morning due to what RCMP said was an 'unknown threat' to the building. (Brady Strachan/CBC)

Police say they received a call around 9:30 a.m. PT Wednesday about a possible threat to the Kelowna Law Courts on Water Street, in the downtown core of the Okanagan Valley city.

RCMP said they arrived and cleared the building around 9:40 a.m., and also closed the part of Water Street between Cawston Avenue and Doyle Avenue.

Police say they are investigating the threat and asking the public to avoid the closed-off area.

More to come.

