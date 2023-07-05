The courthouse in Kelowna, B.C., has been evacuated due to what RCMP say is an "unknown threat" to the building.

Police say they received a call around 9:30 a.m. PT Wednesday about a possible threat to the Kelowna Law Courts on Water Street, in the downtown core of the Okanagan Valley city.

RCMP said they arrived and cleared the building around 9:40 a.m., and also closed the part of Water Street between Cawston Avenue and Doyle Avenue.

Police say they are investigating the threat and asking the public to avoid the closed-off area.

More to come.