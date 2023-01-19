Kelowna asks for court injunction against anti-mask and vaccine mandate rallies

The City of Kelowna, B.C., is asking for a judge to step in and put an end to the so-called "Freedom Rally" protests that have become a feature of life in the downtown core for more than two years.

The city filed a petition in B.C. Supreme Court on Monday, asking for an injunction against local activist David Lindsay and his pseudolaw organization Common Law Education and Rights that would prevent them from holding marches and events, selling merchandise or erecting tents at Stuart Park.

Kevin Mead, Kelowna's bylaw services manager, said city staff have repeatedly spoken with protest organizers and handed out nearly 200 bylaw offence notices, with no change in behaviour and no payment of fines.

"This is about the fair and equitable use of the space for all members of the public," he told CBC.

Mead said the city is particularly concerned about the use of amplified sound and unauthorized vending, and has received a number of complaints from the public.

"For the past two and a half years, the ability of the public to have use of Stuart Park in particular has been impeded due to weekly unpermitted events that have infringed on either other events or at times the use of the skating rink," he said.

The city's petition alleges that rally organizers have broken numerous parks, traffic and outdoor events bylaws, along with its "Good Neighbour Bylaw."

Lindsay has yet to file a response to the claim, and the allegations have not been tested in court. CBC has reached out to Lindsay for comment.