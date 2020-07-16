Community veggie gardens benefit dozens of immigrant families in Kelowna

A community garden project launched in May in the heart of downtown Kelowna is already helping dozens of families in need.

Garden boxes were set up downtown to teach newcomers how to grow their own food in Kelowna's climate, and to help them maintain food security during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Herbs, vegetables and flowers now fill the boxes, and organizers have been harvesting food since June.

"They are flourishing," said Ellen Boelcke, executive director of KCR Community Resources.

"The tomato plants are over four feet high."

She said 57 families have been given food from the gardens so far, including Ruchelle Lewis.

Lewis, who recently moved to Kelowna from Jamaica, said the mint from the garden reminds her of living with her great grandmother, who also grew mint.

"We don't have to buy certain things in a market — it's already in our backyard," she said.

"That saves in my pocket where I don't have to buy those things."

Ruchelle Lewis is one of the recipients of fresh produce from a community garden in downtown Kelowna, B.C. (Dominika Lirette/CBC)

She's also been using greens from the garden to make callaloo — a traditional Caribbean dish.

"Callaloo is something that I could just eat with rice and peas," she said.

"The leaves contain large amounts of vitamins A, B and C."

The garden program has been such a success that Boelcke is already planning for next year.

"We look like we're going to continue to harvest I would guess until September and maybe a little bit longer than that," she said.

"Then we will seal the boxes and start all over again next year."