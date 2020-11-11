Kelowna city hall defaced again with COVID-19 hoax graffiti

City hall in Kelowna, B.C., has been defaced for a second time by a vandal who appears to have grievances with COVID-19 restrictions.

Crews were busy this morning trying to remove graffiti off two walls.

The large black spray-painted messages read in part: "Lest we forget our veterans sacrificed their lives fighting to preserve a free world for us. Now we have surrendered those freedoms..."

City hall was closed Wednesday in observance of Remembrance Day.

Heather Friesen, who describes herself as a community activist, posted photos of the graffiti on social media.

"It definitely looks like the same people [who did the earlier graffiti] but this time it didn't have as many spelling errors," said Friesen. "I'm embarrassed and angry. It's just more money being wasted on cleaning."

On the night of Oct. 26, two different walls of city hall were defaced in a similar all-capitals style. That message read in part: "I want breath[e] fresh air and live fre[e] COVID has a 99.9% survi[v]al rate."

The building was first targeted by vandals on the night of Oct. 26. (Winston Szeto/CBC)

CBC has contacted Mayor Colin Basran, the city's communications department and Kelowna RCMP for comment.

The latest graffiti attack comes one day after Interior Health — the health authority that administers Kelowna — issued a COVID-19 alert because of a surge of cases in the region.

In a statement, the authority says it is concerned by the upward trend and frequency of new clusters.